Streamer Byron ‘Reckful' Bernstein Dead at 31

The gaming community is mourning the loss of a massively popular player.

According to multiple reports, Byron "Reckful" Bernstein passed away this week at the age of 31.

"Yes, it's him. He's gone. I've been having a panic attack for an hour. I don't know what to do," Bernstein's ex-girlfriend, known as Blue, wrote on Twitter. "Byron, I wish I could have helped you. We all do. I'm so sorry I couldn't. Thank you for being a part of my life. Love you always."

I’ve been having a panic attack for an hour. I don’t know what to do. — Blue (@BlueGoesMew) July 2, 2020

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out. I wish he could see how much he is loved and all of the sweet things people have said to honor his memory. Remember, your words/tweets affect people, even the famous people. Please be kind."

According to fellow streamer NymN, Bernstein's roommate also confirmed his passing.

No, Blue's twitter account isn't hacked & Byron's room mate has confirmed it.



It is true.



Fuck everything about this year — NymN (@nymnion) July 2, 2020

Fans grew concerned for the Austin, Texas-based gamer when he shared a few cryptic messages on social media.

"Ahh, I feel bad for anyone who has to deal with my insanity," Bernstein shared on Twitter Thursday morning. "Please just know in these situations the insane person does not feel in control of their actions."

ahh, i feel bad for anyone who has to deal with my insanity — Reckful (@Byron) July 2, 2020

According to his Twitter, Bernstein also appeared to propose to his girlfriend Becca hours before his passing.

"I know I'll always be a little too crazy... and this is proof... but at least you'll never be bored. Will you marry me, Becca?" he shared on Twitter with photos of his girlfriend. "DO NOT make her feel pressured to say yes, i am completely insane here. I have not seen her in 6 months. The reason for the post is I know she's the one I want forever, and I wanted her to know my commitment is real."

i know i’ll always be a little too crazy... and this is proof... but at least you’ll never be bored



will you marry me, becca? pic.twitter.com/Xpmz3IlRqv — Reckful (@Byron) July 2, 2020

Becca would later react to the proposal in a lengthy Twitter post. Titled "RIP July 2, 2020," the message indicated that she didn't see the proposal "until it was too late."

"That doesn't change the fact that I wasn't able to be there for him. He was amazing. He taught me how to have fun, to experience more, and challenged me to try to be more than what I was. He was larger than life, too big for this world," she wrote. "He brought me to realize that I knew NOTHING about depression, NOTHING about mental health issues. I had this vague idea of what it was and embarrassingly thought that I could help with trivial b-------."

"We need better support for those with mental needs. I remember Byron telling me how traumatized he was when he had the authorities called on him for being at risk of suicide. Anyone that knew him knew how much it scared and affected him. THIS CANT BE HOW PEOPLE FEEL ABOUT THE PLACES THAT SHOULD BE KEEPING THEM SAFE."

In a YouTube video posted in January, Bernstein revealed that he lost his brother to suicide when he was 6 years old. He also admitted to struggling with his mental health but was improving as he worked on a new game.

"I am actually day-to-day happy," he said in the video. "I've never felt this way in my life. I'm not saying it's gonna last forever, but right now I'm happy."

Bernstein is best known for his achievements in World of Warcraft. According to his Twitter, he is the "highest rated player." On Twitch, Bernstein is known as a variety streamer as he entertained his audience of more than 936,000 followers with cooking and gaming broadcasts.