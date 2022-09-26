It appears an Illinois family just won Halloween.

Social media can't get enough of the epic "Stranger Things"-themed décor spotted in the Chicago suburb of Plainfield.

In a TikTok video posted by the homeowners, a mannequin dressed like Max Mayfield from the hit Netflix series is seen floating in the air, replicating a famous scene from the most recent season of the show.

The family has been chronicling the building of their display, with several videos generating hundreds of thousands of views. But the one of Max floating spiked to 14.1 million as of Monday.

The scene has perplexed many who have suggested theories as to how they managed to make a mannequin float in the middle of their driveway.

Known for their annual displays, the couple who owns the home refers to themselves as a "horror prop making family from the Chicagoland area."

And the Max scene was only the beginning of this year's creation.

Since the video went viral, the family has shared more footage of this year's frightening Vecna-inspired display.

The family acknowledged on social media that their Max display was "getting a tiny bit of love right now."

"Halloween is our favorite time of year as a family and the love and support for our Halloween Props this year has literally brought our family even closer together, so thank you," homeowners Dave and Aubrey wrote on Facebook.

Dubbed "Infested Oaks," the home is listed on the 2022 Chicago Haunt Builders list, which gives is a "scare factor" of five, the highest level the list offers.

The home is available for viewing from Oct. 1 through Nov. 6. Hours are from dusk to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from dusk to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, which also feature live actors and sounds effects, weather permitting.

"This year at Infested Oaks EVERTHING has gone upside-down," the list states. "Might be intense for first timers. Avoid the Giant Arachnids and Killer Klowns, but Beware the Demogorgon that lurks in the shadows."