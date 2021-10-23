‘Rust' Filmmaker Joel Souza Breaks Silence After Colleague Halyna Hutchins' Death on Set

"Rust" film director Joel Souza, who is recovering after being shot with a prop gun fired by producer and actor Alec Baldwin on Thursday while filming, said he is "gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was killed as a result of the same film set accident.

"She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch and always pushed me to be better," Souza said in a statement to NBC News.

Hutchins was working as the director of photography for “Rust” alongside Souza in Santa Fe, New Mexico when Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on set. Hutchins was flown by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, while Souza was taken to the hospital by ambulance, officials said.

"My thoughts are with her family at this most difficult time," Souza said.

