The Rolling Stones’ new single “Living in a Ghost Town” hit number one on iTunes in more than 20 countries, the band announced on Sunday, as the song becomes an anthem for life during the coronavirus.

Mick Jagger, the group's frontman, told Apple Music in an interview on Thursday that the song had been written last year, prior to the lockdown measures implemented during the pandemic, but he adjusted some lyrics before the song's release.

“Keith Richards and I both had the idea that we should release it,” Jagger told Apple Music. “But I said, ‘Well I’ve got to rewrite it.’ Some of it is not going to work and some of it was a bit weird and a bit too dark.”

No.1 on iTunes in over 20 countries, thank you! 🎸 #livinginaghosttown pic.twitter.com/xd0fIATek0 — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) April 26, 2020

“Living in a Ghost Town” is a lament about life on pause, with lyrics that are relatable to those forced to social distance across the globe.

