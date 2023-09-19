Rihanna and A$AP Rocky debut baby son Riot Rose in first official family photo

Originally appeared on E! Online

Where have these photos been all of our lives?

A little more than one month after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Riot Rose Mayers, the couple debuted their newborn in a stunning family photoshoot. Also front and center shining bright like a diamond? Their son RZA Athelston Mayers, 16 months.

In the series of adorable photos, the family of four are seen posing together, as both Rihanna and Rocky take turns cradling their sons. For the shoot, Rihanna pulled her loose curls into an updo, and wore a denim jacket and navy ensemble. Meanwhile, the "Fashion Killa" rapper—born Rakim Mayers—sported a green plaid shirt and a white tank top paired with jeans.

And in four, five seconds RZA stole hearts with his color block shirt, denim pants and cutest face. As for baby Riot, he had our heart in an all pink ensemble, which included a matching hat and light brown boots.

Photos: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky's Son RZA's Cutest Pics

Growing their family was always the hope for the duo, who have been together for nearly three years. "Listen, I'm down for whatever," she told British Vogue in an interview published in February, just days after she revealed her pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime performance. "My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here."

After all, for Rihanna, 35, and Rocky, 34, welcoming RZA changed their lives in the best way possible.

"We're best friends with a baby," she told the outlet. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

As for RZA's bond with his dad? Well, nothing compares. "Their connection is undeniable," the Grammy winner added. "The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it's a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father."