Reputed Mobster Sentenced for Assaulting ‘Real Housewives' Husband in NJ

A reputed mobster who assaulted the then-boyfriend and now husband of a former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member in exchange for a deeply discounted lavish wedding reception has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.

John Perna, 44, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, must also pay $17,816 in restitution as part of the 30-month sentence he received Thursday, according to federal prosecutors. He had pleaded guilty last December to committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity.

Prosecutors allege the former husband of cast member Dina Manzo, Thomas Manzo, hired Perna to assault his ex-wife’s then boyfriend. Perna is part of the Lucchese organized crime family and carried out the assault with a member of his crew in July 2015, prosecutors said.

Authorities said a month later, Perna held a wedding reception for 330 guests at Thomas Manzo’s Brownstone Restaurant in Paterson for “a fraction of the price.” Many of the guests were members of the Lucchese crime family, according to prosecutors.

Thomas Manzo has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. He is awaiting trial.

Dina Manzo left the Bravo reality series in 2015 and she married Dave Cantin in June 2017.