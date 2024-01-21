Rachel McAdams introduces Reneé Rapp and asks Jacob Elordi for acting advice in ‘SNL' cameos

Reneé Rapp got support from the original Regina George during her “Saturday Night Live” debut.

Rachel McAdams surprised fans on Jan. 20 when she appeared on “SNL” to introduce Rapp for her second performance of the evening in lieu of host Jacob Elordi.

Dressed in all red, McAdams took the spotlight for a brief moment to pass the torch from one Regina to another. The actor teed up Rapp’s performance of her song “Not My Fault” with Megan Thee Stallion, straight from the new “Mean Girls” movie soundtrack.

In a post on Instagram, Megan Thee Stallion shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the trio of Reginas on the “SNL” stage, mimicking a meme based on a Spider-Man cartoon from the 1960s.

The “Body” singer, Rapp, and McAdams stood in a half-circle on stage, each pointing fingers at one another to match the source material featured in a second slide.

“Cause huhhh,” the rapper added in the caption. “all the Reginas in one room.”

McAdams and Rapp also shared a sweet moment before the credits rolled at the end of the episode, as captured in a video posted to X, by “SNL.”

While Elordi closed out the show, McAdams turned around to look at Rapp and the duo blew kisses at one another from across the stage.

Rapp has had a streak of being extremely candid in interviews, including sharing her feelings about McAdams.

On “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” this month, she told the host the her only notes for the actor was, “Date me? Love you, queen.”

As for whether the singer would want McAdams to see her in the new “Mean Girls,” Rapp mulled on the question during an interview with Extra.

“No, because I don’t want anyone to touch anything she’s ever done, so why am I even here?” Rapp said, before working through her final answer in real time. “Well if she sees it and she’s like ‘Oh my god, she’s hot,’ like then…Wait, she should see it.”

McAdams didn’t appear in the “Mean Girls” themed Black Friday commercial for Walmart last year alongside her former co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert, telling Variety she and wasn’t aware that the rest of the crew was participating.

“I would, of course, always love to be part of a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later,” she explained to the outlet.

Though there were several surprise cameo appearances in the new movie, including an original plastic, McAdams wasn’t among the featured stars.

“Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end,” she told the outlet. “I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it.”

The “Notebook” star made another appearance in the episode, this time in a sketch featuring Elordi as a successful actor who doles out advice to students at an acting studio.

She starred as a hopeful actor, Natalie, whose biggest plight is that she “looks strikingly like Rachel McAdams” according to Bowen Yang.

“I keep hearing that which is kind of annoying because I’m just not really a fan of hers,” she told Yang.

