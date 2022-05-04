‘On With the Show': Dave Chappelle ‘Refuses to Allow' Attack to Overshadow Festival

A spokesperson for Dave Chappelle on Wednesday said the "unfortunate and unsettling" on-stage attack will not deter the comedian from celebrating the moment.
Late Tuesday night, a man rushed the stage and tackled Chappelle during his act as part of the "Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival" in Los Angeles, California.
"The performances by Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl were epic and record-breaking and he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment," the spokesperson told NBC News in a statement.
According to NBC Los Angeles, the attacker — who has been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee — was detained by security and transported to the hospital with superficial injuries, and Chappelle was not injured during the attack.
"As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show," the spokesperson added.
The suspect who tackled Chappelle was armed with a replica gun, which looks like a gun, but is actually a knife, according to officials. His previous Netflix special "The Closer" received backlash for jokes made about the transgender community, but the motive for the Tuesday attack is not yet known.