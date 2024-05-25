Nicki Minaj released after apparent arrest in the Netherlands on suspicion of exporting soft drugs

Nicki Minaj was released from custody Saturday hours after she was apparently arrested by police in the Netherlands on suspicion of exporting soft drugs, authorities said.

The rapper was fined and allowed to "continue her journey," police said in a translated post on X just before 4 p.m. ET.

Minaj, 41, was traveling to Manchester, England, from Amsterdam for a concert on her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" when she was apparently arrested. Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, is scheduled to perform at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on Saturday night.

Police have not identified the name of the person arrested, but when asked if it was Minaj, a spokesperson said officers had "arrested a 41-year-old American woman at Schiphol Airport because of possession of soft drugs."

Earlier on Saturday, Minaj had shared numerous posts on social media detailing the incident.

In one video she shared on X, the rapper is seen being told that her luggage needs to be searched.

"I'm so sorry to say that," a man at the airport tells her.

"But isn't that what you planned on doing from the get-go? Why didn't you guys search it before it went on the plane," she responds.

The man says they did a "random quick check" but need to open the luggage.

In subsequent posts, Minaj said she believed people were trying to "stop this tour" and were lying to her.

"They took my luggage & when I asked where it is they said it’s on the plane. It couldn’t have been, I just pulled up," she said. "I never gave them my bags. They’re refusing to let me see my own bags."

In another post, she wrote: "They’re being paid big money to try to sabotage my tour b/c soooooo many ppl are mad that it’s this successful & they can’t eat off me. They got caught stealing money from my travel/jets. Got fired. Got mad. Etc."

"This is how they plant things in your luggage," another read.

They’re trying to keep me from MANCHESTER — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

😩 now they said they found weed & that another group of ppl have to come here to weigh the pre-rolls. Keep in mind they took my bags without consent. My security has already advised them those pre-rolls belong to him. Oh yea & the pilot wants me to take my ig post down. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

They didn’t know I was planning for them just like they were planning for me. Me filming every single thing made them really mad. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) May 25, 2024

During an Instagram Live, Minaj filmed police as they told her to get inside a van so she could be taken to the police station. In a post on X, the rapper said she was being told she had to "go 5 mins away to make a statement about my security to the police precinct."

