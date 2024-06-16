Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne shut down Tony Awards red carpet

Originally appeared on E! Online

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt just made an award-worthy entrance at the 2024 Tonys.

The actress — who acts as a producer on Broadway's "The Outsiders" — was joined by her and ex Brad Pitt's 15-year-old on the red carpet at Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater in New York City.

For the event, Jolie — a Tonys presenter — wore a strapless, teal, draped, Grecian-style velvet gown with a matching shawl, while Vivienne (credited as a producer assistant on "The Outsiders") matched with a white button-down shirt and teal vest and teal pants.

(L-R) Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie attend FIJI Water at the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

As for how the mom to Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Vivienne's twin Knox, 15, got involved in the Broadway production, which received 12 Tony nominations?

"My daughter Viv loves theater," Jolie shared with Deadline in an interview published June 10. "She appreciates all theater but she certainly knows what she feels close to and what she responds to."

As the 49-year-old explained, Vivienne "went to see 'The Outsiders' at La Jolla about five times and was telling me about it, and I had read the book, and I'd seen the film years ago."

Thanks to the teen's influence, Jolie decided to get involved and, in turn, learned more about her daughter.

"It was a very different experience of understanding, of how this is having a significant effect on her as a young person right now, and she's communicating something to me, and that is the power of this material," the "Eternals" actress added. "And then I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way."

While her brood tends to stay out of the spotlight, Jolie has offered up rare insight into their lives here and there.

"Viv reminds me of my mother," Jolie, referencing her late mom Marcheline Bertrand, told E! News in August, "in that she isn't focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives."

"She's very thoughtful and serious about theatre," the "Maleficent" star continued, "and working hard to best understand how to contribute."