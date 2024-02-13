Meghan Markle announces new podcast deal after Spotify split

Originally appeared on E! Online

Meghan Markle is back in the world of podcasting.

One year after she and Prince Harry ended their partnership with Spotify, the Duchess of Sussex announced she is working with Lemonada Media on a new podcast.

"I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting," Markle said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."

But in addition to looking ahead at her new podcasting venture, she's also looking back as she revealed Lemonada will be re-releasing "Archetypes," previously a Spotify exclusive, "so that more people can now have access to it."

Markle and Harry's Archewell Audio, the audio arm of their production company, originally signed with Spotify in December 2020, following their decision to step back as working members of the royal family in January of that year.

During its 12 episode run, "Archetypes," which saw the 42-year-old unpack different kinds of stereotypes women face, featured interviews with Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling.

However, back in June, after Spotify and the royals announced the decision to end their partnership, Markle indicated her work with the podcast hadn't ended. At the time, her rep said to The Wall Street Journal that the Duchess "is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform."

But dispute their busy schedules — in addition to their various production work with Archewell, Harry oversees the Invictus Games for wounded veterans — the duo have given occasional insight into life with their kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

And part of that has been shaping their family traditions. "We're creating new ones," she told E! News last fall, "now that our little ones are growing up."