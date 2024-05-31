Bronx-born pop star Jennifer Lopez announced she's canceling her 'This is Me....Live' tour.

Representatives for Live Nation announced Friday that Lopez "is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

The cancellation comes amid weeks of speculation of a split after Lopez showed up to the 2024 Met Gala solo and then reports surfaced that she and husband Ben Affleck are living apart. Lopez and Affleck were seen together in Los Angeles on May 30, and neither have addressed the status of their relationship directly.

JENNIFER LOPEZ PROMISES TO 'MAKE IT UP TO YOU'

Lopez put the following statement out to her 'JLovers':

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

Lopez will supposed to kick off her tour on June 26 in Orlando and after a date in Miami brings her "The is Me… Live" tour to Texas in July. Lopez was scheduled to play five concerts during two trips to the Lone Star State.

Below is the complete list of concerts that have been canceled:

June 26: Orlando, Kia Center

Orlando, Kia Center June 28: Miami, Kaseya Center

Miami, Kaseya Center July 2: Austin, Moody Center

Austin, Moody Center July 3: Edinburg, Texas, Bert Ogden Arena

Edinburg, Texas, Bert Ogden Arena July 5: San Antonio, Frost Bank Center

San Antonio, Frost Bank Center July 6: Dallas, American Airlines Center

Dallas, American Airlines Center July 9: Phoenix, Footprint Center

Phoenix, Footprint Center July 11: Los Angeles, Kia Forum

Los Angeles, Kia Forum July 13: Anaheim, Honda Center

Anaheim, Honda Center July 16: San Francisco, Chase Center

San Francisco, Chase Center July 17: Sacramento, Golden 1 Center

Sacramento, Golden 1 Center July 19: Palm Springs, Acrisure Arena

Palm Springs, Acrisure Arena July 20: Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena July 22: Denver, Ball Arena

Denver, Ball Arena July 24: Tulsa, BOK Center

Tulsa, BOK Center July 26: Rosemont, Illinois, Allstate Arena

Rosemont, Illinois, Allstate Arena July 27: Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse July 30: Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena July 31: Detroit, Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, Little Caesars Arena August 2: Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Toronto, Scotiabank Arena August 5: Montreal, Quebec, Bell Centre

Montreal, Quebec, Bell Centre August 7: Boston, TD Garden

Boston, TD Garden August 9: Belmont Park, New York, UBS Arena

Belmont Park, New York, UBS Arena August 10: Newark, Prudential Center

Newark, Prudential Center August 13: Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center

Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center August 14: Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena

Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena August 16: New York, Madison Square Garden

New York, Madison Square Garden August 20: Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Cleveland, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse August 22: Nashville, Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, Bridgestone Arena August 24: Raleigh, PNC Arena

Raleigh, PNC Arena August 25: Atlanta, State Farm Arena

Atlanta, State Farm Arena August 27: Tampa, Amalie Arena

Tampa, Amalie Arena August 30: New Orleans, Smoothie King Center

New Orleans, Smoothie King Center August 31: Houston, Toyota Center

YOU BOUGHT TICKETS TO JENNIFER LOPEZ'S CONCERT, NOW WHAT?

If you bought your tickets through Ticketmaster, you don't have to do anything, your tickets will automatically be refunded.

If you purchased tickets through third parties like SeatGeek, StubHub, or VividSeats, Live National advises you to reach out to the point of purchase about what's next.