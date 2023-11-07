Jeremy Renner shares his ‘greatest therapy' after snowplow accident

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jeremy Renner is giving fans another glimpse inside his healing journey.

Ten months after his snowplow accident, the "Hawkeye" star detailed his lengthy road to recovery.

"I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan. 14th…," Renner wrote in a Nov. 6 Instagram post. "Everyday, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on…."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

But the thing he says helped him the most?

"My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional…" he continued. "I feel it's my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all. #loveandtitanium."

Jeremy Renner is taking just one step at a time. The Marvel star took to Instagram over the weekend to share an inspiring video of his progress walking following the terrifying snowplow accident that left him with more than 30 broken bones in January. The clip begins with Renner using a walker for assistance and ends with the 52-year-old walking fully on his own.

Marvel's The Avengers: Then and Now

Renner was run over by a snowplow in Nevada on New Year's Day. According to a Washoe County Sheriff's Office report obtained by E! News at the time, "The Hurt Locker" alum had been driving a PistenBully to tow a truck that had gotten stuck in the snow on his driveway onto the street. After finishing the job with the help of his nephew Alex Fries and disconnecting the vehicles, the report continued, Renner moved the snow groomer up the street and turned it around—only to then realize it was sliding.

The report noted the 52-year-old then exited the snow groomer without setting the emergency brake to try and stop it from hitting Fries and was ultimately "pulled under the vehicle by the track."

Renner was transported by care flight to a hospital in Reno and underwent surgery, with his family rushing to his side and his Avengers costars sending loving messages. He later told his Instagram followers he broke more than 30 bones in the accident.

After announcing on Jan. 17 that he'd returned home from the hospital, Renner continued to keep fans updated on his progress—sharing everything from his work on a anti-gravity treadmill and his "mental recovery" to the support he's received from his 10-year-old daughter Ava.

And as he moves forward—with him making his red carpet return in April—the Marvel actor has tried to maintain an optimistic mindset.

"Positive daily routines have been a solid foundation in my recovery," Renner wrote in a Sept. 2 Instagram post. "Build your mind, the body will follow. I make sure I get leg movements and stretches everyday … ‘oil' up inside my metal/joints with movement … push out scar tissue , strengthen muscle, tendons to have more Joint support If you're struggling, just know your attitude will dictate every waking moment moving forward …. Let go of the past, and move with positive intention and you will be provided. I promise."