These stars are celebrating after scoring their first-ever Oscar nod.



The full list of nominations for the 2023 Oscars were announced Tuesday and a slew of celebs earned themselves their very first nod. Just months after earning a Golden Globe nomination for her original song, "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond again after picking up an Oscar nomination for the emotional ballad.

But the singer isn't the only one on the top of the world.



For her role in "Blonde," Ana de Armas was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. She'll face off against Cate Blanchett, Michelle Williams and fellow first-time nominees Andrea Riseborough and Michelle Yeoh in the category.

As far as actors go, "Elvis" star Austin Butler and "The Whale's" Brendan Fraser — along with their peers — have also been recognized for their performances with the two up for Best Actor in a Leading Role. In fact, every actor nominated in that category including Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy are all first-time nominees.

Shortly after the nominations, Butler shared his reaction to learning of his latest achievement during an interview Tuesday on "Today With Hoda & Jenna."



"I'm still processing right now," he said. "But it was such a daunting undertaking making this movie. And it was also a very long process. I just remember all the sleepless nights and all the fear and all the possibilities for how it could've gone wrong. And so, not for just me, but for all these other amazing artists that worked on the film being recognized just feels surreal and amazing."



Read on to see the full list of this year's first-time nominees...

Jamie Lee Curtis

The "Everything Everywhere All" at Once star is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in the comedy-drama.

Colin Farrell

Farrell — who is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role — received his first-ever Oscar nod for his role in the Irish comedy-drama "The Banshees of Inisherin."

Brian Tyree Henry

The "Causeway" star nabbed his first-ever nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for the psychological drama.

Rihanna

The singer was nominated for Best Original Song for "Lift Me Up" from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack.

Ana de Armas

For her turn as Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde," the actress earned an Oscar nod for Best Performance by Actress in a Leading Role.

Austin Butler

The "Elvis" star received his first-ever nomination Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal as the King of Rock n' Roll.

Brendan Fraser

For his role in "The Whale," Fraser was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.

Hong Chau

"The Whale" star earned her first nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

Stephanie Hsu

For her part in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Hsu earned her first-ever nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

Andrea Riseborough

The actress earned her first-ever Oscar nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her part in the drama film, "To Leslie."

Paul Mescal

The "Aftersun" star picked up his first nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading role for his work in the indie drama.

Michelle Yeoh

The actress earned a nod in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Ke Huy Quan

The former child star's return to acting in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" earned him a Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role nomination.

Bill Nighy

Also facing off against Farrell would be Nighy, who also earned a nomination for his work in the British drama film, "Living."

Brendan Gleeson

The "Banshees of Inisherin" star, who re-teamed up with "In Bruges" co-star Farrell and writer-director Martin McDonagh, is up for an award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.

Kerry Condon

Like her "Banshees of Inisherin" castmates, Condon has also earned a nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for the film.

Barry Keoghan

Another "Banshees of Inisherin" star to snag a nomination? For his heartbreaking role in the film, Keoghan got a nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.