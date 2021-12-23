Jaden Smith Reveals 10-Pound Weight Gain 2 Years After Family Intervention

Jaden Smith is looking and feeling healthier after putting on 10 pounds in two years.

In a September 2019 episode of his family's Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk," his parents, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, revealed that they had staged an intervention about their son's eating habits.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Jada said Jaden was "wasting away" and was not getting enough nutrients. Their son said he was a vegetarian and admitted that he sometimes ate just one or two meals a day. On the episode, a doctor said Jaden had some nutritional deficiencies and recommended that he change his diet and take supplements.

On "Red Table Talk" on Wednesday, Dec. 22, Jaden said he "definitely" feels better since the family health episode. "I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes," the 23-year-old said. "That's half of my diet. It's like a password that I have to find to my body. I'm like, ten pounds heavier now, at this point. I feel like I'm keeping on my weight. I'm able to put on my muscle."

Stars Who Gained or Lost Weight for Roles

He continued, "That was a long way from where I was when I was at Coachella, where I just was just like, bones," he said about his 2019 appearance at the California music fest. "I thought I was so tight. I thought I was so tight! I was like, 'This. I'm swagging on this. Like, I need to take off my shirt right now."

Also on the recent "Red Table Talk" episode, Jaden, Jada, and the actress' mother and co-host Adrienne Banfield talked about their digestive problems, while the women were shown preparing for and recovering from colonoscopies.

"My biggest gut problem would be like, just not being hungry when I need to be," Jaden said. "Or being stressed. I have pain too. I do have pain. I eat so much sugar that I have a candida buildup that happens in my stomach."

Adrienne noted that Jaden "has been eating pancakes every day since he was a child."

The three also spoke to a gastroenterologist and nutritionist, who noted that people often find healthy foods like brussels sprouts more appetizing if they're cooked a certain way.

Jaden added, enthusiastically, "When they're cooked right, they're fried and they're crispy, it's like, man, brussels sprouts, it's up there with bacon when cooked a certain way," drawing laughs all around.