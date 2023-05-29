Hilary Swank Shares Motherhood Update After Welcoming Twins at 48

Hilary Swank's most important role yet? Mom.

One month after the Oscar winner and husband Philip Schneider welcomed twins — a boy and a girl — Swank is sharing a glimpse inside her new chapter with her million dollar babies.

Alongside a photo of herself reading Owen Hart's picture book "I'll Love You Forever" to her twins, Swank wrote on Instagram Story May 26 that she's been "busy pouring my energy into caring for my 2 little loves."

However, as the 48-year-old continued, she wanted to take the time to spotlight certain items that she's turned to recently, including adorable baby clothes. Though, referencing her own wardrobe in the photo, Swank noted that, yes, she's wearing the "same outfit.. different day."

Swank announced the arrival of her and Schneider's twins on Instagram April 9. "It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it," she captioned a photo with her son and daughter. "Posting from pure Heaven."

The "Alaska Daily" alum — who tied the knot with Schneider in 2018 — first shared her pregnancy news in late 2022.

"This is something I've been wanting for a long time — and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," she said during the Oct. 5 episode of "Good Morning America." "And not just of one, but of two... I can't believe it."

Swank later shared the significance of her twins' April due date, telling Drew Barrymore on her talk show that her babies were set to arrive on her late father Stephen Michael Swank's birthday.

The "P.S. I Love You" actress previously paid tribute to her dad after his 2021 passing. "I have been off my phone and social media for a couple months due to a tremendous personal loss. In October, my Dear Dad, made his transition to the other side," she wrote on Instagram in Dec. 2021. "I had a rather unique relationship with him as I was his sole caretaker after a lung transplant seven years ago. I grew incredibly close to him during this time, deepening our relationship and savoring every moment we had together."

"He will always remain one of my most favorite persons," she concluded, "and not a day goes by that I don't miss him."

