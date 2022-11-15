Grammy Awards 2023: See the List of Nominees

The Recording Academy on Tuesday released its nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards, which will be held in Los Angeles on Feb. 5.

Beyoncé received the most nominations with nine, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nominations while Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill received six each.

Bad Bunny made history as his album became the first sung entirely in Spanish to compete in the Album of the Year category.

Nearly half of this year’s leading nominees are women and more than half are people of color, according to the recording academy.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

See the list of nominees in respective categories below:

Record Of The Year

Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA

Easy On Me — Adele

BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige

You And Me On The Rock — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Woman — Doja Cat

Bad Habit — Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time — Lizzo

As It Was — Harry Styles

Album Of The Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

abcdefu — GAYLE

About Damn Time — Lizzo

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Taylor Swift

As It Was — Harry Styles

Bad Habit — Steve Lacy

BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé

Easy On Me — Adele

GOD DID — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Easy On Me — Adele

Moscow Mule — Bad Bunny

Woman — Doja Cat

Bad Habit — Steve Lacy

About Damn Time — Lizzo

As It Was — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA

Bam Bam — Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

My Universe — Coldplay & BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song) — Post Malone & Doja Cat

Unholy — Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher — Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around... — Kelly Clarkson

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones

Evergreen — Pentatonix

Thank You — Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé

Rosewood — Bonobo

Don't Forget My Love — Diplo & Miguel

I'm Good (Blue) — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Intimidated — KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.

On My Knees — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — ODESZA

Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming And Joy — Jeff Coffin

Not Tight — DOMi & JD Beck

Blooz — Grant Geissman

Jacob's Ladder — Brad Mehldau

Empire Central — Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

So Happy It Hurts —Bryan Adams

Old Man — Beck

Wild Child —The Black Keys

Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile

Crawl! — Idles

Patient Number 9 —Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Holiday —Turnstile

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie —The Black Keys

The Boy Named If — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler — Idles

Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer On The Sofa — Spoon

Best Alternative Music Performance

There'd Better Be A Mirrorball — Arctic Monkeys

Certainty — Big Thief

King — Florence + The Machine

Chaise Longue — Wet Leg

Spitting Off The Edge Of The World — Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

VIRGO’S GROOVE — Beyoncé

Here With Me —Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long

Over — Lucky Daye

Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Do 4 Love — Snoh Aalegra

Keeps On Fallin' — Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA — Beyoncé

'Round Midnight —Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

CUFF IT — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige

Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long

Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan

Please Don't Walk Away — PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk — Cory Henry

Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy

Drones — Terrace Martin

Starfruit — Moonchild

Red Balloon —Tank And The Bangas

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) —Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown

Black Radio III —Robert Glasper

Candydrip — Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun — PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

GOD DID — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Vegas — Doja Cat

pushin P —Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

F.N.F. (Let's Go) — Hitkidd & GloRilla

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

BEAUTIFUL — DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

WAIT FOR U — Future Featuring Drake & Tems

First Class — Jack Harlow

Die Hard — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

Big Energy (Live) — Latto

Best Rap Song

Churchill Downs — Jack Harlow Featuring Drake

GOD DID — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

The Heart Part 5 —Kendrick Lamar

pushin P — Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

WAIT FOR U — Future Featuring Drake & Tems

Best Rap Album

GOD DID —DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You — Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

It's Almost Dry — Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance

Heartfirst — Kelsea Ballerini

Something In The Orange — Zach Bryan

In His Arms — Miranda Lambert

Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris

Live Forever — Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Wishful Drinking — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

Midnight Rider's Prayer — Brothers Osborne

Outrunnin' Your Memory — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

Does He Love You - Revisited — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

Never Wanted To Be That Girl — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Going Where The Lonely Go — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris

Doin' This — Luke Combs

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) —Taylor Swift

If I Was A Cowboy — Miranda Lambert

I'll Love You Till The Day I Die — Willie Nelson

'Til You Can't — Cody Johnson

Best Country Album

Growin' Up — Luke Combs

Palomino — Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest — Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Rounds (Live) — Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

Keep Holding On — Gerald Albright, soloist

Falling — Melissa Aldana, soloist

Call Of The Drum —Marcus Baylor, soloist

Cherokee/Koko — John Beasley, soloist

Endangered Species — Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening: Live At APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

Fade To Black — Carmen Lundy

Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

New Standards Vol. 1 — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens

Live In Italy —Peter Erskine Trio

LongGone — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade

Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding

Parallel Motion — Yellowjackets

Best Latin Pop Album

AGUILERA — Christina Aguilera

Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo

VIAJANTE — Fonseca

Dharma + — Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI — Rosalía

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling — Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted — Koffee

Scorcha — Sean Paul

Third Time's The Charm — Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi — Shaggy

Best Music Video