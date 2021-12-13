The 2022 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here: See the Complete List

The 2022 award season is almost upon us — but first, the Golden Globe nominations.

After all, it will be the first big award show of the new year. Snoop Dogg had the honor of announcing some of the names on the star-studded list and it was as jam-packed as ever with fan favorites.

From Ted Lasso to Squid Game, King Richard's Will Smith to West Side Story's breakout star Rachel Zegler, the best of television and film this year were celebrated with nominations on Monday, Dec. 13.

The ceremony will take place on Jan. 9, 2022, though it is currently unclear if it will air on TV after NBC announced it would not televise it in 2021 amid criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and calls for change. "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes," NBC said in a May statement. "Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

As for who is in the running for an award come January, find out with the full list of nominations below:

Best Television Series—Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Television Series—Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Actress in a Television Series—Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Best Actor in a Television Series—Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series—Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicolas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Raheem, The Serpent

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best Motion Picture—Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story

Best Director—Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Dennis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay—Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don't Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture