Gisele Bündchen cries about paparazzi in police bodycam video after being pulled over in Miami

The supermodel got emotional in a traffic stop in Surfside

Police body camera footage shows an emotional Gisele Bündchen crying about being followed by paparazzi after she was pulled over by officers Wednesday in the Miami-area town of Surfside.

Surfside Police did not write up a report, so it's unclear why officers pulled over the supermodel.

In the bodycam, the officer is seen approaching Bündchen in her SUV and ordering her to roll down her window.

"There's paparazzi right there," Bündchen responds.

The distraught supermodel eventually rolls down her window halfway and points out someone who was trying to take photos of her.

"He's right there in that grey car," she says.

"OK, there's nothing I can do about that," the officer says.

The officer then appears to walk over the paparazzi following the supermodel.

"Leave my traffic stop," he tells the paparazzi.

The officer goes back to Bündchen's SUV and gives her a warning, telling her he'll give her a courtesy.

"I understand who you are, there's nothing I can do about that," he tells the supermodel.

"I know but he's stalking me," she says.

"OK, then file a report with Miami Beach," the officer responds.

Bundchen then gets emotional and starts crying.

"What do you need, why are you crying?" the officer asks.

"I'm so tired, everywhere I go I have this (expletive) guy after me, nothing protects me," Bündchen cries.

"I can't do nothing — I just want to live my life," she says at one point.

Gisele Bündchen is sharing her truth. The supermodel teared up during a wide-ranging "IMPACT x Nightline" interview with Robin Roberts that premiered on March 7, reflecting on her split from ex-husband Tom Brady and how she's navigating co-parenting duties as a single mom.

The officer's final message wasn't reassuring to Bündchen.

"I can't prevent them from doing their job, which is to take pictures," he tells her.

"I don't even know how that's allowed," she says.

After the warning, Bündchen drove off.

The supermodel divorced Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage and got emotional talking about the split in an interview last month.

