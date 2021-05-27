Britney Spears

Fractured Fairy Tale Musical to Use Britney Spears Music

The musical will have an original story written by Jon Hartmere about classic fairy tale princesses

By Mark Kennedy

Britney Spears
AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File

Plans are afoot to put some old hit songs by Britney Spears into a stage musical about woke princesses, and the hope is that the result isn't “Toxic.”

The Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. announced Thursday that it will stage "Once Upon a One More Time," featuring Spears' tunes, including “Oops!… I Did It Again,” “Lucky,” “Stronger” and “Toxic.”

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The musical will have an original story written by Jon Hartmere about classic fairy tale princesses — Cinderella, Snow White and Little Mermaid, among them — who are transformed after reading “The Feminine Mystique,” a landmark feminist text.

Entertainment News

Grammys 11 hours ago

Grammys Change Rules for Album of the Year Award

JoJo 13 hours ago

JoJo Says ‘Masked Singer' Helped Get Her ‘Mojo Back' After Developing Severe Stage Fright

“Once Upon a One More Time” begins performances at Sidney Harman Hall on Nov. 29. It represents a significant pivot for The Shakespeare Theatre Company, known for it's more stately offerings.

The temptation to use already proven, popular songs to fuel a musical is an old one and on Broadway has lately led to shows with music from The Temptations, The Go Go’s, Tina Turner and Alanis Morissette.

Spears has been under the spotlight lately after the recent FX and Hulu documentary “The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney” looked at the circumstances that led to the establishment of her conservatorship in 2008 and has spurred sympathy for the singer.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Britney Spearsbroadwaymusical
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us