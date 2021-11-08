First Lawsuits Filed Against Travis Scott, Astroworld Organizers After Deadly Festival

More than a dozen lawsuits against Travis Scott and the organizers of Astroworld have been filed as of Monday after eight people died and dozens were injured following a crowd surge.

"We are sickened by the devastating tragedy that took place on Friday night. Travis Scott has a history of inciting violence and creating dangerous conditions for concertgoers," attorneys from Kherkher Garcia LLP said in a statement.

The Houston personal injury firm is representing Manuel Souza, who "suffered serious bodily injuries when the uncontrolled crowd at the concert knocked him to the ground and trampled him," according to his suit.

Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with her second child with Scott, came under fire shortly after the concert for posting images of the show, in which an ambulance can be seen. Many on social media criticized Scott for not stopping the show as the tragedy unfolded.

Jenner appeared to address the backlash in a statement, saying she and Scott were unaware of what was happening in the crowd until after the show.

