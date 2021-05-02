Ellie Goulding Gives Birth, Welcomes Her First Baby With Husband Caspar Jopling

Ellie Goulding is officially a mom.

On Sunday, May 2, the "Anything Could Happen" singer's husband Caspar Jopling announced on his Instagram Story that she has given birth to their first child.

"Mum and baby both health and happy :)," he captioned a photo of a floral arrangement. "Extremely grateful."

He continued, "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy .. thank you x."

Goulding, 34, married Jopling, 29, in a star-studded wedding ceremony in August 2019. The art dealer popped the question to Goulding just one year prior. At the time, Jopling -- who counts Princess Eugenie as a friend and shares many high-society pals in his home of England -- gushed over his then bride to be in a sweet Instagram post.

"I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person," he wrote at the time. "No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love. There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with."

The singer first announced her pregnancy to the world in a February interview with Vogue, in which she revealed she was 30 weeks along.

"It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan," she shared with the magazine. "The thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality."

"Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human," the artist continued. "I want a better word than womanly, [but] -- I have curves I've never had before. I'm enjoying it. My husband's enjoying it."

However, given the isolating nature of the coronavirus pandemic, Goulding shared that her pregnancy also felt somewhat "lonely" of an experience.

"It wasn't something I had planned for right now," she explained. "I knew it was a more solitary journey because of what's going on."

On April 2, Goulding shared two maternity photos to Instagram with the caption "Instagram vs. reality." In one, she's made up and floating in a pool in a pink gown, while in the other, she's hanging at home on the couch in a T-shirt.