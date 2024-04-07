Originally appeared on E! Online

Drake Bell is sharing his thoughts on the stars who once backed his abuser.

Following former dialogue coach Brian Peck's 2004 conviction for sexually assaulting a minor, 41 letters were filed to support him at his sentencing. Unsealed records revealed "Boy Meets World" star Will Friedle was among those to submit a letter.

Although Friedle has since expressed regret over the decision, Bell—who recently came forward as the victim in Peck's case—said the actor's remorse does not change how he feels about the situation.

"I worked with Will on Spider-Man," Bell shared in the April 7 episode of Investigation Discovery's "Quiet on Set" docuseries. "There was a lot of opportunity to apologize or talk about it and never did."

In fact, the "Drake & Josh" star said "not one person" who wrote a letter has personally reached out to him.

"But also, I mean, it's a very difficult subject to bring up, especially in a work environment," he continued. "That's the thing that's hard about this, is because everybody deals with their trauma in different ways. Everybody comes to different conclusions at different times in our lives."

Ultimately, when it comes to Peck's supporters, Bell does "really appreciate their perspective now," but feels it doesn't change the past.

The 37-year-old added of the sentencing, "I mean, that day is so engrained in my mind."

Two months ago, Friedle addressed his involvement in the case, saying he wanted to "cry" for being "naive" enough to believe Peck.

"[Peck] asked us to support him and go to court with him, which a lot of us did," Friedle said on the Feb. 19 episode of his "Pod Meets World" podcast. "And we're sitting in that courtroom, on the wrong side of everything—of course, having no idea of this—filled with child actors. To the point where the victim's mother turned and said, ‘Look at all the famous people you brought with you. And it doesn't change what you did to my kid.'"

He recalled, "I just sat there wanting to die, where it was like, ‘What the hell am I doing here?'"

Following the 2004 trial, Peck was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor and sentenced to 16 months in prison.

E! News has reached out to Friedle's rep for comment on the documentary but hasn't heard back.