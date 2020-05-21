Debby Ryan Secretly Marries Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots

Debby Ryan is married!

Amid much speculation from fans, the Disney alum has confirmed that she tied the knot with Twenty One Pilots star Josh Dun. The former "Jessie" actress confirmed the marriage news in Vogue, released on Thursday, revealing that they planned their New Year's Eve ceremony, set in Austin, in just 28 days.

The couple started in on plans for their wedding one year after getting engaged. As fans will remember, Ryan shared the exciting engagement news in Dec. 2018.

"We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year's Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped," Ryan said.

While the couple kept things private, speculation started flying when fans spotted Dun's ring in his band's "Level of Concern" video. But the stars held off on officially announcing the nuptials.

"We didn't want the ceremony to be in a ballroom," Ryan said. "It became more and more important to us that the sanctity of the union exist in a reverent place. I think I saw every church in the greater Austin area and narrowed it down to two. Joshua chose the one we went with. The stained glass windows really got me."

For her dress, the Insatiable star chose a gorgeous gown by Ellie Saab.

"The day the collection dropped on Vogue--I saved it," Ryan shares with the outlet. "For a long time, it was the only image of a wedding dress I had saved anywhere, and the only image in a folder titled 'wedding' on my phone."

Congratulations to the couple on the exciting news!

