Plastic Surgery

Courteney Cox Recalls ‘Looking Really Strange' With Facial Fillers

Courteney Cox used to look a bit different several years ago. In a new interview, she talked about how she felt about her past cosmetic treatments

By Corinne Heller

Courteney Cox
Jordin Althaus/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Years ago, Courteney Cox felt unsatisfied with her appearance with facial fillers, so she pivoted to trying to look more natural.

In a Feb. 20 interview with the the U.K.'s Sunday Times, the 57-year-old "Friends" alum recalls getting cosmetic treatments in the past to appear younger and the gossip that followed.

"There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older.' And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years," Cox said. "And I didn't realize that, 'oh s--t, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face' that I would never do now."

The actress added that "people would talk about me, I think," and that "there was a period where I went, 'I've got to stop. That's just crazy.'"

Cox, who appears in the new Starz! comedy horror TV series "Shining Vale," has spoken about her past usage of cosmetic treatments before. In 2017, she told NewBeauty magazine, that she finds it hard growing older, especially in Hollywood, and talked about being offered and recommended injections and fillers.

Celebs Who've Denied or Spoken Out Against Plastic Surgery or Cosmetic Procedures

"The next thing you know, you're layered and layered and layered," she said. "You have no idea because it's gradual until you go, 'Oh s--t, this doesn't look right.' And it's worse in pictures than in real life. I have one friend who was like, 'Whoa, no more!" I thought, I haven't done anything in six months. I didn't realize."


Cox told NewBeauty, "I've had all my fillers dissolved. I'm as natural as I can be. I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do."

