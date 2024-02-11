Super Bowl

Which celebrities are at the Super Bowl? Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, LeBron James and more

Taylor Swift isn't the only A-lister in Las Vegas for the big game

By Mike Gavin

Jay Z, Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Paul Rudd
Getty Images

The private jets have arrived, the luxury suites are full and the celebrities are out for the Super Bowl.

And it's not just that celebrity.

Yes, Taylor Swift is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Even those who don't know the difference between a "Swiftie" and a "Safety" knew that she would be there.

But for this game, she is only one of many high-profile stars who will steal some screen time from those wearing helmets and pads.

Here are some of the celebrities in attendance at the Super Bowl:

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Ice Spice

Usher

Jay-Z

Elon Musk

Shaquille O'Neal

LeBron James

Paul Rudd

Reba McEntire

Luke Combs

Jason Kelce

Draymond Green

Post Malone

Eric Stonestreet

Roger Goodell

