Cardi B Visits Her Former Middle School in the Bronx, Donates $100K

Cardi B was "born to flex" and her recent gift to her former middle school is just another example.

The Hip Hop star paid a visit to IS 232, the Alexander Macomb School in Morris Heights in the Bronx on Sept. 13 and surprised the students and staff with a $100,000 donation.

In an Instagram post, Cardi B shared about how kids in the Bronx have to "grow up quickly do to our circumstances and our environment." She continued, "Like a lot of these kids i went thru so much while I was going to school here. Experiences that changed me forever and made me who I am today."

Giving back to her community. Some heroes don’t wear capes💗 pic.twitter.com/4BV26w8SpK — ♟ (@Cb2Era) September 13, 2022

Cardi B was joined by New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks and K. Bain, the founder and executive director of Community Capacity Development, a nonprofit social justice organization.

She said she hopes the donation can go toward creating after-school programs that will help kids "stay out the streets."

WNBC reporter Kay Angrum shared a video of the moment Cardi B entered the auditorium and surprised the students.

HAPPENING NOW: Cardi B announces she’s donating $100K to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, where she used to be a student. @NBCNewYork #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/2w597RKWhz — Kay Angrum (@kayangrum) September 13, 2022

“We are thrilled to welcome Cardi B back home to IS 232 in the Bronx, and we are so grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater,” Schools Chancellor David Banks said in a statement. “Cardi B’s commitment of $100K for the arts will help the school’s kids soar to their highest heights. Thank you, Cardi!”