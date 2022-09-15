Cardi B

Cardi B Visits Her Former Middle School in the Bronx, Donates $100K

The rapper said she hopes the funds help students “stay out the streets"

Cardi B was "born to flex" and her recent gift to her former middle school is just another example.

The Hip Hop star paid a visit to IS 232, the Alexander Macomb School in Morris Heights in the Bronx on Sept. 13 and surprised the students and staff with a $100,000 donation.

In an Instagram post, Cardi B shared about how kids in the Bronx have to "grow up quickly do to our circumstances and our environment." She continued, "Like a lot of these kids i went thru so much while I was going to school here. Experiences that changed me forever and made me who I am today."

Cardi B was joined by New York City Schools Chancellor David C. Banks and K. Bain, the founder and executive director of Community Capacity Development, a nonprofit social justice organization. 

She said she hopes the donation can go toward creating after-school programs that will help kids "stay out the streets."

WNBC reporter Kay Angrum shared a video of the moment Cardi B entered the auditorium and surprised the students.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cardi B back home to IS 232 in the Bronx, and we are so grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater,” Schools Chancellor David Banks said in a statement. “Cardi B’s commitment of $100K for the arts will help the school’s kids soar to their highest heights. Thank you, Cardi!”

