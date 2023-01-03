Golden Globes

Ana De Armas, Billy Porter and More to Present at 2023 Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Ana De Armas, Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis and more will present at the 2023 Golden Globes, airing Jan. 10

By Angie Orellana Hernandez

(L-R) Billy Porter, Anna de Armas.
Getty Images

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is unveiling the star-studded presenters' list for the 2023 Golden Globes.

Billy PorterJamie Lee CurtisNiecy Nash-BettsNicole Byer and Quentin Tarantino will be among those handing out golden statuettes at the Jan. 10 awards show, the HFPA announced in a Jan. 3 press release. Joining the group as well is Ana GasteyerColman DomingoMichaela Jaé RodriguezNatasha LyonneTracy Morgan and Ana De Armas—who is also nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama for "Blonde." More presenters will be unveiled later this week.

As for the host, comedian Jerrod Carmichael will preside over the 80th annual Golden Globes, which marks the award show's return back on television after a year off-air following criticism regarding HFPA's lack of diversity and voting practices. Chloe Flower, who has collaborated in the past with Cardi B and Meek Mill, will perform at the event.

Last month, the HFPA announced the nominations for the ceremony, which featured Irish black comedy "Banshees of Inisherin" landing the most nods—eight—out of any movie. Quinta Brunson's "Abbott Elementary" topped the television side with five nods.

The show will also honor Eddie Murphy as the recipient of 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award for "an entertainment career that spans five decades," the organization's social media shared on Dec. 14Ryan Murphy, creator of hit shows such as "Glee" and "American Horror Story," will be recognized for "his body of work and the lasting impact of his television career," by being receiving the Carol Burnett Award.

The 80th annual Golden Globes airs Jan. 10 on NBC.

