Jeopardy

Amy Schneider Wins a Hard-Fought ‘Jeopardy!' Tournament

Schneider had a 40-game winning streak earlier this year

Amy Schneider attends The Dinah's 31st Anniversary at Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs on September 23, 2022 in Palm Springs, California.
David Crotty/Getty Images

Forty-game winner Amy Schneider capped her big year by winning a hard-fought “Jeopardy!” tournament of champions in an episode that aired Monday.

Schneider, a writer from Oakland, California, won three games in the tournament finals, narrowly beating Andrew He, a software developer from neighboring San Francisco, who won two games. The third contestant, Sam Buttrey, was another Californian who won one game.

Schneider had a 40-game winning streak earlier this year, the second longest in the game show's history, which began when she defeated He.

She said she both wanted to compete again with He, known for his cold-blooded big bets on the show's Daily Doubles, and feared him.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“He was definitely someone that I knew could beat me because he very nearly did before, and he did a couple of times here as well,” Schneider said. “Any of the three of us really could have won if a very small number of things had gone differently.”

Schneider led He by $1,400 going into Final Jeopardy, where the prompt was: “The January 12, 1864 Washington Evening Star reported on a performance of this ‘dashing comedy’ to ‘a full and delighted house.’"

The correct response: “What is ‘Our American Cousin?’”

Entertainment News

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

‘Chrisley Knows Best' Reality TV Stars Todd and Julie Chrisley Sentenced to Prison

Jay Leno 8 hours ago

Jay Leno Released From Burn Center After Treatment for Injuries in Garage Fire

Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik will be the new hosts of “Jeopardy!”

Schneider and He both answered correctly, but Schneider made the bigger bet. She won the $250,000 grand prize, He won $100,000 for second place and Buttrey won $50,000.

On April 14, 1865, President Abraham Lincoln was shot and mortally wounded by John Wilkes Booth during a performance of “Our American Cousin” at Ford’s Theatre in Washington.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jeopardy
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us