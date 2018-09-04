Stolen Ruby Slippers From 'Wizard of Oz' Are Recovered: FBI

This April 10, 1996, file photo shows one of the four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" on display during a media tour of the "America's Smithsonian" traveling exhibition in Kansas City, Mo. A pair of the shoes, which were stolen more than a decade ago from the Judy Garland Museum in Minnesota, have finally been recovered, according to the FBI.

There's no place like home — even for a pair of shoes.

A pair of the iconic ruby slippers from the 1939 "Wizard of Oz" film have been recovered after they had been missing for more than a decade, the FBI announced Tuesday morning.

The shoes are one of several pairs worn by Judy Garland, who played Dorothy Gale in the classic film. This pair was stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Minnesota.

The FBI is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon to offer more details on the recovery of the slippers.

Donor Offers Million Dollar Reward for Ruby 'Oz' Slippers

After these famous ruby slippers were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, an anonymous donor is hoping that a $1 million reward will help the shoes find their way home. The search is a month away from hitting the ten year mark. (Published Monday, July 13, 2015)

"They're the symbol of the longing for home — a symbol of a sense of place," John Kelsch, the Grand Rapids museum's executive director, told the Star Tribune in 2016. "Of any artifact from the movie, they touch that emotion in people."

In 2015, an anonymous donor in Arizona even offered a $1,000,000 reward for the return of the slippers. But they remained missing for nearly three more years.

The magical shoes were both a source of conflict and comfort in the famous film, as they led to a battle between Dorothy and the Wicked Witch of the West before helping Dorothy find her way back home to Kansas.

The National Museum of American History is home to one of the other pairs of slippers. They were taken off display last April for conservation work after a Kickstarter campaign helped the museum raise more than $300,000 for their restoration. They are expected to go back on display in October.

According to the Smithsonian, as many as six, and even up to 10, pairs of the slippers were made for the movie. Five of them, including the National Museum of American History's pair and the stolen pair, are still known to be in existence.