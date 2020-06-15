Quarantine Gifts To Rekindle Your Relationships

Being locked away in your house in quarantine isn’t the most romantic thing in the world. But lifestyle expert Robby LaRiviere has some gifts that just may help cure the COVID cold shoulder.

Personalize Blankets

Make your loved ones laugh and put your face up close and personal with your loved ones with a customized blanket. Put your face or a loved ones face on any blanket or socks using PupSocks. The cozy gifts are perfect for lounging around the house, are ready in two business days and are sure to make your loved ones laugh.

Stock Up on Fun Accessories

Send your loved ones some accessories to show your appreciation. LaRiviere recommends buying a bunch of affordable yet trendy accessories from Lulu's. From earrings to sunglasses to headbands you can buy a bunch for all your friends for a bargain.

Some Them Some Skincare

Give your loved ones the gift of a radiant complexion with The Route's Party Peel- Golden Illumizing Peel. The peel gives you glowing skin without a spa appointment.