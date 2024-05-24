Holistic nutritionist Elissa Goodman shares the nutrient-packed juice recipe she swears by 

Green Juice Recipe (1 serving)

1 cucumber

1 stalk of celery

1 lemon juiced

1/2 inch piece of ginger (peeled)

1 handful cilantro

1 handful parsley

(Optional) 1 handful spinach

Splash of water to blend

Detox Tonic

Serves 4 (8 oz glasses)

Ingredients:

12 ounces Tonix Coconut Kefir

4 ounces Lakewood Organic Pure Aloe Inner Leaf

4 tsp Braggs’s Organic Apple Cider Vinegar

6 lemons, juiced approximately 4 ounces

5 inches fresh ginger root, juiced approximately 2 tbsp

16 ounces filtered water

6 droppers of Mary Ruth’s Certified Organic Liquid Probiotic

6 droppers of Philosophie Organic Chlorophyll

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a jar, finish with filtered water, and shake well. Best served chilled.