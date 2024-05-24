Holistic nutritionist Elissa Goodman shares the nutrient-packed juice recipe she swears by 

Green Juice Recipe (1 serving)
1 cucumber
1 stalk of celery
1 lemon juiced
1/2 inch piece of ginger (peeled)
1 handful cilantro
1 handful parsley
(Optional) 1 handful spinach
Splash of water to blend
Detox Tonic
Serves 4 (8 oz glasses)
Ingredients:
12 ounces Tonix Coconut Kefir
4 ounces Lakewood Organic Pure Aloe Inner Leaf
4 tsp Braggs’s Organic Apple Cider Vinegar
6 lemons, juiced approximately 4 ounces
5 inches fresh ginger root, juiced approximately 2 tbsp
16 ounces filtered water
6 droppers of Mary Ruth’s Certified Organic Liquid Probiotic
6 droppers of Philosophie Organic Chlorophyll
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a jar, finish with filtered water, and shake well. Best served chilled.