Raw Sugar Living - Donda Mullis launched Raw Sugar Living with the philosophy ‘Clean For All’ because she believes every person has the right to affordable clean, healthy personal care products. Raw Sugar Living crafts clean, modern scents that clear the mind, instill peace and promote wellness. Raw Sugar Living made a commitment to become a Climate Neutral Certified brand and have donated over 16 million bars of soap and clean essentials to families around the world.

Ourside Fragrances - Ourside Fragrances is a BIPOC-owned fragrance line founded by Keta Burke-Williams. Each of the fragrances are inspired by dreams with clean ingredients that are safe for your skin used in every formula.

Ina Labs – Their products are developed for intimate skin because it shouldn't be a taboo topic! Ina Labs is a skincare line founded by two gynecologists that vet each and every one of their formulas through their advisory board of women scientists and experts. Through their elevated, clean and clinically-proven formulas, Ina Labs hopes to change the conversation around intimate care.

Tower 28 Beauty - This AAPI and woman-founded makeup brand was born in Santa Monica and is responsible for some of the coolest makeup formulas on the market today. From their now-infamous glosses to their new mascara that's now viral on TikTok, each of the products are formulated specifically for sensitive skin, but deliver maximum color payoff with a side of skincare ingredients.

Shani Darden - Shani Darden is an African American esthetician who believes in training other women of color to enter the field. Darden has a mentorship program and gives grants to other aspiring estheticians.