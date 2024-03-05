Live California Primary Election results: City of San Diego races

Candidates for several San Diego city offices are awaiting the results of the 2024 California Primary Election.

The primary does not, in most cases, elect officials to office but instead determines the top two vote-getters who will be on the ballot for the General Election in November. All races below will head to a runoff.

We may not know officially who will face off this November until the votes are certified a month after Primary Election Day. That being said, here's where some of the most important races in the city of San Diego stand, so far.

City of San Diego Mayoral Race

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is the incumbent candidate looking to hold his seat when the General Election comes around in November. He's being challenged by four candidates: Jane Glasson, Genevieve Jones-Wright, Dan Smiechowski and Larry Turner.

San Diego City Attorney

Current City Attorney Mara Elliott is termed out and will be replaced in the November General Election. Two candidates -- Heather Ferbert, a Chief Deputy City Attorney and Brian Mainschein a legislator and law professor -- are vying for her seat. Since the top two vote-getters move on to the General, we'll see both their names again. The election results for the Primary Election below give a good idea of where city voters stand, at least for now.

San Diego City Council

Half of the city council's nine districts are up for re-election every four years; this year, districts 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 are up for re-election. Voters will also decide on a new candidate for District 4 after Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe was elected to the County Board of Supervisors.

For District 1, Joe LaCava is running unopposed to hold onto his seat, which represents the Carmel Valley and La Jolla areas.

Three candidates are challenging Councilmember Stephen Whitburn for his seat in District 3. The seat represents Balboa Park's surrounding areas, downtown San Diego, Mission Hills and parts of Mission Valley.

District 4 is holding a special election to fill the remainder of the term vacated by Monica Montgomery-Steppe. The district represents Southeast San Diego, including areas hard-hit by devastating floods in January.

Marni Von Wilpert is running unopposed to hold her seat for District 5, which represents the northernmost inland portion of San Diego, Scripps Ranch and Carmel Mountain.

Raul Campillo is running unopposed for the District 7 seat representing Kearny Mesa, Tierrasanta, San Carlos and more.

In District 9, two candidates are vying for incumbent Sean Elo-Rivera's seat. District 9 encompasses the College Area, Normal Heights, City Heights, Mount Hope and Chollas Creek.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors

Each San Diego County Board of Supervisors races up for election this year -- District 1, 2, 3 -- only have two candidates. This means the same candidates will face off in the November General Election. Because of this, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters is not feeding data for these races.