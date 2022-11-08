Decision 2022: San Diego County Midterm Election Races That Are ThisClose

As is the case every Election Day, there are always a series of races that won't be decided for a while; in some cases, till the last vote is counted.

Sometimes they're ballot measures, sometimes they're mayoral races, sometimes it's the Electoral College.

And, well, sometimes, it's Julian's Canebrake County Water District board of directors. This year, there are four candidates in the running, three of whom are in a dead heat. The good news for those who are tied is that three of them will be elected.

Most of the tight races in the county, however, are separated by wider — but not much — voter margins. Here are the races we're keeping an eye on as of 10 p.m. on Election Night:

🗳️ NBC 7 has you covered with your election coverage. Head to our Decision 2022 page here for what you need to know for the Midterm Election



☑️ Click here for San Diego County's election results