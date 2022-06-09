Election in San Diego

California Primary Election: Update on Chula Vista Mayor's Race

The next release of unofficial results Thursday evening showed John McCann still ahead in the city's officially nonpartisan mayoral race with 31.54% of the vote, according to the county Registrar of Voters website.

McCann, a Republican, had garnered 9,668 votes by Thursday night. Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat, was in second place with 21.96%, or 6,730 votes gaining ground over Jill Galvez for the number two spot.

The two receiving the most votes will advance to November's runoff election.

  • Chula Vista City Mayor

    % reporting

    • John McCann

      31%

      7,751

    • Ammar Campa-Najjar

      22%

      5,556

    • Jill Galvez

      21%

      5,183

    • Zaneta Encarnacion

      11%

      2,866

    • Spencer Cash

      8%

      1,888

    • Rudy Ramirez

      7%

      1,851
This story is part of NBC 7's live coverage of the 2022 Primary Election in San Diego County. Click here for the live blog

