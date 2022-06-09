California Primary Election: Update on Chula Vista Mayor's Race

The next release of unofficial results Thursday evening showed John McCann still ahead in the city's officially nonpartisan mayoral race with 31.54% of the vote, according to the county Registrar of Voters website.

McCann, a Republican, had garnered 9,668 votes by Thursday night. Ammar Campa-Najjar, a Democrat, was in second place with 21.96%, or 6,730 votes gaining ground over Jill Galvez for the number two spot.

The two receiving the most votes will advance to November's runoff election.

Chula Vista City Mayor % reporting

