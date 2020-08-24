Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon Virtual Competition

We will miss seeing all of our Surf Dogs at Del Mar Dog Beach this September! Even though we can’t gather in person this year, you can still surf to save lives!

Our Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon contests may look a little different, but the 2020 Best in Surf title will still be awarded to one talented surFUR! After registering for the contest, you will submit a video of your pup’s best wave(Must be surfed between 8/6/20 and 9/6/20). Our panel of judges will score all participants by weight category and determine 1st, 2nd and 3rd place Best in Surf. Multiple Dogs and Peeps & Pups can also enter the Freestyle Contest.

Submissions will be edited into our official Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon video, which will be released on September 13, 2020. To enter click HERE