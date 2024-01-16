San Diego Museum Council Announces 35th Annual San Diego Museum Month in February

The San Diego Museum Council has announced that San Diego Museum Month will return for its 35th year from February 1-29, 2024. For the first time ever, the popular program is expanding to include cultural sites in Tijuana and Baja California, making this the biggest and most diverse San Diego Museum Month ever, with more than 70 regional cultural sites offering half-off admission throughout the month of February.

San Diego Museum Month was created in 1989 to promote the region’s diverse range of high-quality cultural offerings during a traditionally slow period for most local museums. It has since grown to become a wildly popular program with both locals and tourists alike. In 2023, more than 110,000 people enjoyed half-off admission at local museums during Museum Month. The expansion into Mexico is expected to set a new record for participation.

The program has also grown over the years to include a broader range of San Diego institutions beyond traditional museums, including aquariums, nature and wildlife centers, gardens, historic sites, state parks, and more. In 2020, 40 museums participated in Museum Month. In 2024, there will be more 70 participating locations, including the newest additions of LEGOLAND® California Resort and SEA LIFE® Aquarium at LEGOLAND® California Resort, California Wolf Center, and Deer Park Winery & Auto Museum.

For a full list of participating locations, visit the San Diego Museum Council website by clicking here!

How to Participate:

Get your free Museum Month passes at all local libraries throughout San Diego.

Each Museum Month pass can be used for up to four half-priced admissions at any of the participating museums. (Additional fees may apply for special exhibitions and events at some museums.) Guests can use their Museum Month pass to visit as many museums as they would like from February 1-29, 2024. Museum Month is not valid in conjunction with any other discounts or with the Balboa Park Explorer pass.

Museum Month passes will be available beginning on January 26 at over 80 public libraries located throughout San Diego County, including branches managed by the City and County of San Diego and the Cities of Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Coronado, Escondido, National City and Oceanside. Passes will also be available at the San Diego Law Library and Oceanside Welcome Center.

More information about San Diego Museum Month, including a full list of participating museums, upcoming exhibits, and special events, can be found at https://sandiegomuseumcouncil.org/specials/museum-month/.