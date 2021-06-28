TICKETS NOW ON SALE FOR THE 2021 SAN DIEGO FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

San Diego’s Annual Juried Show on September 11-12 at San Diego Surf Club Soccer Park

San Diego, Calif. (June 25, 2021) – Tickets are now available for the 35th San Diego Festival of the Arts at the San Diego Surf Club Soccer Park, formerly the Del Mar polo fields, on Saturday and Sunday, September 11 and 12. The 21-and-older event offers a stunning variety from 175 world-renowned artist featuring painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, ceramics, wood, fiber, and mixed media. All proceeds from ticket sales, silent auction, wine and beer garden sales benefit adults and children with disabilities.

One-Day Ticket: Valid for one-day admission to either Saturday or Sunday. Presale through Friday, September 10, 2021: $12 per person. September 11 and 12, admission is $15 online and at the door.

https://www.sdfestivalofthearts.org/#2021_tickets Print your tickets at home, or show them on your smartphone. This will allow you to bypass the ticket booth and have your tickets scanned at entrance.

Active Military, with ID, are admitted free at entrance.

For ticket assistance call 1-800-316-8559

The San Diego Festival of the Arts Foundation, Inc., through this primary fundraiser, has raised more than $2.6 million for this cause since 1987. As part of the festival, guests will enjoy world-class live music and entertainment, a selection of outdoor lawn games, and a variety of cuisine options for every palate, from gourmet wood-fired pizza to BBQ and more. The North San Diego event location is ideally situated with easy freeway access and with plenty of available parking.

SDFA is produced by the San Diego Festival of the Arts Foundation, Inc., a non-profit 501c (3) organization, in partnership with San Diego Magazine. For more information, visit www.sdfestivalofthearts.org or follow us on Facebook.

Event Details:

San Diego Festival of the Arts

Saturday and Sunday, September 11-12, 2021

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

San Diego Surf Soccer Park (formerly Del Mar polo fields)

14989 Via de la Valle

Del Mar, CA 92014

Tickets: Individual tickets starting at $12. Groups of 10 starting at $10.

To purchase tickets: www.sdfestivalofthearts.org