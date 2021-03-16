Project Clean Water – Paddle Out

On World Water Day, join us as we unite across the county of San Diego and show your love of water by paddling out at your local beach.

World Water Day represents Project Clean Water's official public launch, which will bring together government agencies, nonprofits, organizations and individual citizens in support of clean water and healthy communities. It supports regional efforts to reduce stormwater pollution from entering our rivers and oceans. County-wide paddle outs will begin March 22nd at 10:30am along the coast, in response to our countywide call to action to stand up for clean water.About Project Clean Water:Project Clean Water is a County-led forum dedicated to protecting water quality in the San Diego County region. Project Clean Water is comprised of 21 co-permittees representing incorporated cities that provide a centralized point-of-access for water quality information, resources and water management plans. http://www.projectcleanwater.org/