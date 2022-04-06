San Diego County Make-A-Wish ‘Wish Week'

Please join us in helping Make-A-Wish San Diego grant wishes for local children with critical illnesses. It's truly amazing what wishes can do. A wish renews hope, uplifts spirits, and encourages the belief in the impossible.
Did you know:
- For every wish we grant, there are three more children with critical illnesses whose wishes need your financial support.
- Every 20 minutes, a child is diagnosed with a critical illness.
Make-A-Wish San Diego grants hundreds of unique wishes each year. A wish begins with hope. And hope begins with you.
Together, we can grant more wishes. Please donate today. Thank you for your support!