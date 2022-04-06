Make-a-wish

San Diego County Make-A-Wish ‘Wish Week'

April 11th - April 15th

CLICK HERE TO DONATE !

Please join us in helping Make-A-Wish San Diego grant wishes for local children with critical illnesses. It's truly amazing what wishes can do. A wish renews hope, uplifts spirits, and encourages the belief in the impossible. 

Did you know:

  • For every wish we grant, there are three more children with critical illnesses whose wishes need your financial support.
  • Every 20 minutes, a child is ​diagnosed with a critical illness.

Make-A-Wish San Diego grants hundreds of unique wishes each year. A wish begins with hope. And hope begins with you.

Together, we can grant more wishes. Please donate today. CLICK HERE TO DONATE Thank you for your support!

This article tagged under:

Make-a-wishSan Diegocharitydonationfundraising
