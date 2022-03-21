Set along the breathtaking oceanfront cliffs of La Jolla Cove, the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance is exceptional in every sense of the word. Walk amongst 125 world-class automobiles, visit the elegant tasting and champagne gardens, and revel in the beauty of the Pacific Ocean – the ultimate La Jolla experience.

The La Jolla Concours d’Elegance features various types of fine automobile gems. Past years have showcased horseless carriages, Italian marques, British marques, woodies, 50s classics, American sports cars, and the automobiles of Carroll Shelby. Spectators from all over the nation come to the breathtaking shores of La Jolla to view their favorite classics. This year, the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance is back with exquisite automobiles to illustrate again that if diamonds are forever, then cars are timeless.

