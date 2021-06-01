Join us for the 5th Annual Padres Summer Blood Drive

Join us for the Fifth Annual Padres Summer Blood Drive presented by Sycuan Casino Resort. Donors will receive a limited-edition Padres Blood Drive T-shirt, Sycuan stainless steel water bottle and hotel offer!

WHAT: 5th Annual Padres Summer Blood Drive

WHEN: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

WHERE: New Location! Gallagher Square (formerly known as Park in the Park) at Petco Park - Map It

FREE Parking is available at the Lexus Premiere Parking Lot (corner of Park Blvd. & Imperial Ave.) - Map It

Make your appointment here or call 619-400-8251 .

Appointments strongly encouraged. Same-day appointments available.