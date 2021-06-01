Padre Blood Drive

Join us for the 5th Annual Padres Summer Blood Drive

Blood Drive

Join us for the Fifth Annual Padres Summer Blood Drive presented by Sycuan Casino Resort. Donors will receive a limited-edition Padres Blood Drive T-shirt, Sycuan stainless steel water bottle and hotel offer! 

WHAT: 5th Annual Padres Summer Blood Drive

WHEN: Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

WHERE: New Location! Gallagher Square (formerly known as Park in the Park) at Petco Park - Map It

FREE Parking is available at the Lexus Premiere Parking Lot (corner of Park Blvd. & Imperial Ave.) - Map It

Make your appointment here or call 619-400-8251.

Appointments strongly encouraged. Same-day appointments available.

