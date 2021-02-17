Celebration for the Center for Gender-Affirming Care at Rady Children's

Please join Rady Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Center for Gender-Affirming Care for a Zoom screening of our celebratory panel discussion featuring our founding medical director, current leadership, a patient family and community advocates. You’ll also hear from Adam Lambert, Senator Toni Atkins and Mayor Todd Gloria.

The event celebrates a time of reckoning and the meaningful changes being made to create a safe and welcoming medical home for transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming youth here in San Diego.

We hope you will be able to devote an hour to this discussion. It's a special opportunity to hear directly how far the Center for Gender-Affirming Care has come and our vision for the future.

Thursday, March 4 | 12pm

You can add this event directly to your calendar, including Zoom meeting information, using one of the icons below.

Add event to calendar

Zoom Meeting Link: https://rchsd.zoom.us/j/97266369785?pwd=TGNRT0d1MDR6QkdPd292RkcxTTFoUT09

Password: 310588

Meeting ID: 972 6636 9785

To join from a telephone please dial 858-966-8899 and then use meeting ID: 972 6636 9785 Please contact Casey Birkdale with any questions at cbirkdale@rchsd.org