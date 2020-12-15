Carols by Candlelight, in San Diego, was created in 1990 by Steve Vaus and Wayne Nelson with the goal of making a life-changing difference in the lives of children. Originally a free concert at Horton Plaza, the event eventually outgrew that location, moving to the Poway Center for the Performing Arts and ultimately to its current home, the California Center for the Arts, Escondido.

Over the years, Carols by Candlelight has featured pop and country stars Phil Vasser, LeAnn Rimes, Jamie O’Neil, Kenny Loggins, Josh Gracin, Bucky Covington, Collin Raye, Sara Evans, Juice Newton, Billy Ray Cyrus, Kenny Loggins, Lee Anne Womack, Little River Band, the Commodores, and may others singing Christmas Carols along with their biggest hits.

The net proceeds benefit Rady Children’s Hospital – San Diego. For more information click here.