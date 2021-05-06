Brag on your grad

#BragOnYourGrad: Honor Your Grad Here

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 want to honor the Class of 2021.

To honor your Grad that has been affected by the virus please SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO AND GRAD INFORMATION HERE or email to isee@nbcsandiego.com.

This is a time of reflection and celebration of all of their hard work and sacrifices. We want to honor them. We present “Brag On Your Grad,” where you can highlight a student you know that deserves a little recognition.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Brag on your San Diego County High School or College Grad by sharing why you are proud of them along with a photo (please do not submit yearbook or professional senior pictures). Also include what school your Grad is currently attending along with what their plans are after graduation. Don't forget to add who the submission is from, whether it's mom, grandpa, cousin, friend or a secret admirer!

SUBMISSION CHECKLIST!

  • Photo of Grad (No yearbook or senior photos.)
  • Grad's First Name (Have an Instagram account? Include the handle!)
  • School's name
  • Your relation
  • Plans after graduation
  • Have more fun facts or brag-worthy mentions? Add as many details as you'd like!

Over the coming months, submissions may be shown on NBC 7's website and social media.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Surpasses 3M Vaccine Doses Administered

The Nurses 14 mins ago

‘The Nurses' Honored for Marching, Treating Injured Protesters Amid Pandemic

PHOTOS: #BragOnYourGrad Showcases Unstoppable Class of 2021

To honor your Grad that has been affected by the virus please SUBMIT YOUR PHOTO AND GRAD INFORMATION HERE or email to isee@nbcsandiego.com.

This article tagged under:

Brag on your gradClass of 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us