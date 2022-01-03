Martin Luther King Day Celebration

33rd Annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration

January 17, 2022 from 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

WorldBeat Cultural Center presents
The 33rd Annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration
CELEBRATING UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY

Martin Luther King Jr is one of the most respected African-American leaders in history, this celebration is to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Even today his messages keep being relevant in the United States of America and all around the world.


Worldbeat Cultural Center, located in Balboa Park, is celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr with a family festival. With live music, dancing, vegan food, an outdoor cultural arts & craft vendors marketplace, and more.

The celebration will feature multi-cultural performances and special guest speakers. Plus headliner Pato Banton! 

This is a family event for everyone! Those who have grown up with Martin Luther King’s ideas and youth who keep conveying his spirit of unity through the years, join us to keep his dream alive.

For more information CLICK HERE.

*Subject to cancellation according to City and State mandates. If the event is canceled, the event will be virtual

