2022 San Diego County Fair

Jun 8 - Jul 4, 2022

Pow! Wham! Shazam! Superheroes are the stars of this year’s San Diego County Fair...from the action-packed pop culture superheroes from comic books and the silver screen, to those awe-inspiring Community Heroes we’ve found right in our own neighborhoods.
 
Soar through the air on adrenaline-pumping carnival rides, strike a power pose with your favorite superheroes, taste your way through the Fair’s superfoods, and discover entertainment surprises around every corner.

All Fair Admission & Parking tickets must be purchased online in advance.
To better serve Fair guests, the San Diego County Fair is moving to a cashless payment experience. Cashless payments are safer and faster, too–avoid wait times at the gate and spend more time enjoying the Fair!

