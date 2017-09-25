Brady: Trump's Comments on NFL Player Protest Are 'Divisive'

AP reporters counted more than 200 NFL players who did not stand during the national anthem before their games on Sunday. (Published 3 hours ago)

Although they may be friends, New England Patriots star Tom Brady is speaking out against President Trump's comments regarding National Football League players kneeling down during the national anthem.

Brady, who linked arms with his teammates in a display of unity ahead of the Pats' match-up against the Houston Texans, told WEEI's Kirk & Callahan that he disagreed with the president's "divisive" comments.

"Like I said, I just want to support my teammates," Brady said on Monday morning's show. "I am never one to say, 'Oh, that is wrong. That is right.' I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust."

The star quarterback also reported he heard the boos from fans in Gillette Stadium as about 16 Patriots players participated in the protest during the anthem.

"I think everyone has the right to do whatever they want to do," Brady said. "If you don't agree, that is fine. You can voice your disagreement, I think that is great. It's part of our democracy. As long as it is done in a peaceful, respectful way, that is what our country has been all about."

Trump and Brady's friendship has been well-publicized in the past, including Brady telling the media he considers the real estate mogul turned president a close friend.

About 200 NFL players either kneeled down, linked arms or protested in some form on Sunday, days after Trump's controversial rally speech in Alabama that called for NFL owners to fire those who "disrespect our flag."

About six players kneeled during "The Star-Spangled Banner" last week.

Kneeling down during the national anthem started during the 2016 season with then San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick, who is now a free agent, kneeling to protest the treatment of black people by police.

Patriots team owner Robert Kraft, another longtime friend of Trump, also spoke out against the president's comments, saying he was "disappointed."

"Our players are intelligent, thoughtful and care deeply about our community and I support their right to peacefully affect social change and raise awareness in a manner that they feel is most impactful," he said in a statement on Sunday.