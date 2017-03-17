Dr. Larry Nassar appears during a video arraignment in Mason, Mich. on Nov. 22, 2016. Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics team doctor, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in his Michigan home with a girl aged 6 to 12.

One afternoon this past autumn, Michigan State University gymnastics coach Kathie Klages asked her young athletes to sign a card to the team doctor, Larry Nassar, NBC News reported.

Nassar wasn't recuperating from an illness or celebrating a milestone. Instead, he had been publicly accused of molesting former patients and was the target of a fast-growing police investigation.

"She said, 'You don't have to sign this if you don't want to, but it's for Larry and it would be appreciated if we could let him know that we're thinking about him,'" said gymnast Lindsey Lemke, 21, who recalls that some team members did sign.